The Shareholders of M6 Métropole Télévision SA (Paris:MMB) are invited to participate in the General Meeting which will take place behind closed doors on June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters, 89 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including the agenda and the presentation of the proposed resolutions, was published in the BALO dated May 8, 2020. Notice of meeting will be published in the journal of legal announcements les Petites Affiches on May 29, 2020.

Documents mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to Shareholders starting from the notice of meeting.

In accordance with the current legislation

Registered shareholders can, until the 5th day (included) before the Annual Meeting, request supply of the said documents, including by the way of an electronic mail. For bearer shareholders, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the duly empowered intermediary.

All shareholders can consult these documents at the Company's headquarters.

