BioLargo, Inc.: Shawn Dougherty Joins BioLargo's Subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer

WESTMINISTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its partially owned subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc. has recruited Shawn Dougherty, experienced C-level executive responsible for several successful high-profile product launches, to serve as Clyra's Chief Revenue Officer.

Shawn Dougherty is an entrepreneur with substantial experience growing sales and revenues for new and innovative products. Prior to joining Clyra, Shawn co-founded mophie, the number one selling battery case manufacturer for mobile devices in North America. As COO and founder, she helped mophie create the first juice pack battery case for the iPhone in North America and built an exclusive partnership with Apple. With time, they created a solid business structure, allowing the company to thrive and withstand rapid growth, both in the U.S. and internationally. mophie raised millions of dollars in multiple rounds of capital and debt facilities. Under Shawn's guidance and strategic vision, the company grew from three employees in a barn in Michigan to a multi-million-dollar business with 300+ employees in five facilities in California, Michigan, China, Hong Kong and Amsterdam.

Shawn joins the Clyra team as the company has just launched its FDA registered Clyraguard personal protection spray to help protect non-critical personal protective equipment from the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Clyraguard is a spray designed to help prevent cross contamination of the personal protective equipment worn by front-line healthcare workers by the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19 disease. Registered with the FDA as a Class I general purpose disinfectant, Clyraguard features an extremely high antimicrobial efficacy at 99.999% kill rate (complete inactivation), and the recent testing showed it inactivates the COVID-19 coronavirus below the limits of detection of the testing model.

More information about Clyraguard can be seen at the Clyra Medical website: www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Clyra Medical Technologies (www.ClyraMedical.com) offers patented and patent pending effective, and safe, advanced antimicrobial products. Clyra has developed an FDA 510(k)-cleared product offering a Wound Irrigation Solution for advanced wound care available to hospitals and physicians in the U.S.

In addition, Clyra offers Clyraguard Personal Protective Spray, an effective, long-lasting disinfectant for personal protective equipment.

Clyra products are designed to offer the highest standards of antimicrobial and antiviral activity that are tissue and skin friendly, non-staining and are effective against biofilms.

