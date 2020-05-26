Fabasoft has completed certification according to SOC2 Type 1 for the Fabasoft Cloud. The audit report was issued by KPMG Alpen-Treuhand GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft. Fabasoft Cloud has been marketed under the name Fabasoft Business Process Cloud since the beginning of this year.

In the context of the auditing process, KPMG examined whether the Trust Service Criteria (TSC) for security issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) are observed. This involved inspecting and documenting the existing internal control mechanisms for the services offered, such as those relating to risk minimisation, access controls, monitoring measures, and communication. The audit took the form of an ISAE 3000 Type 1 audit (testing the design and the implementation for a specific deadline) and was conducted over a period of roughly four weeks. Fabasoft received the final audit results as an ISAE 3000 SOC2 Type 1 Report.

"The ISAE 3000 SOC2 Type 1 audit covered the control measures put in place by Fabasoft to address the Trust Services Criteria for security. The SOC2 Report allows Fabasoft's customers and their auditors to obtain detailed information about the suitability of the design (Type 1 Report) of the relevant controls", says Andreas Wiegele, Senior Manager at KPMG.

"We are delighted that the SOC2 Type 1 audit provides us with yet further confirmation that our cloud services offer the highest level of security. Continuously implementing and steadily increasing the level of data security in our products is a major aspect of our development," says Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of Fabasoft Austria GmbH.

Fabasoft Business Process Cloud

In the Fabasoft Business Process Cloud, companies exchange barrier-free digital content across organisations, IT infrastructures, and countries. Functionalities such as automatic synchronisation, versioning, auditing, digital signatures for documents, and automated workflows facilitate collaboration and ensure transparency. Fabasoft provides turnkey products for selected use cases such as contract management and technical documentation management that are ready for use right out of the box.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management. For more than three decades, numerous prominent private enterprises and public sector organisations have placed their trust in Fabasoft's long-standing quality and experience.

