Dienstag, 26.05.2020
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2020 | 16:05
Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Results from the written procedure initiated on 12 May 2020

On 12 May 2020, Real People Investment Holdings Limited ("RPIH") instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent") to initiate a written procedure for RPIH's up to SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with ISIN SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 2013/2025 (the "Bonds") in order to request (the "Requests") that the bondholders agree:

(i) to waive the event of default that will occur as a result of the breach of the cost to income ratio for the measurement period ending on 31 March 2020 (as announced by RPIH in the press release dated 30 April 2020); and

(ii) to amend and restate the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") so that any waivers granted by the senior lenders with respect to:

  1. the financial covenants in the senior unsecured loan agreement for the measurement periods ending on 31 March 2020, 30 June 2020 and 30 September 2020 (the "Test Periods") will automatically apply to the corresponding financial covenants in Clause 14.2 (Financial condition) of the Terms and Conditions for the corresponding Test Periods; and
  2. late delivery of certain financial reports in the senior unsecured loan agreement will automatically apply to the corresponding undertakings in Clause 13.1 (Information from the Issuer) of the Terms and Conditions.

A sufficient number of votes was obtained in the abovementioned written procedure to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the votes cast in the written procedure were in favour of the Requests. The Requests have therefore been approved with effect on all bondholders pursuant to the Terms and Conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer

Email: ctaylor@realpeople.co.za

Phone number: +27 82 772 5481

This information is information that RPIH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 26 May 2020 at 4pm CET

