SYDNEY, May 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO Novotech will collaborate with Endpoints, the independent biotech news platform, for a series of webinars on the advantages of conducting clinical trials in the Asia-Pacific."Clinical Trial Continuity in Asia-Pacific during the COVID-19 Pandemic" will be broadcast on 8 June, 2020, to open the series. To register please visit Endpoints at: https://tinyurl.com/y9j9szuf.Endpoints Founder & CEO Arsalan Arif will moderate the sessions with Novotech executives, key opinion leaders from the region and biotech sponsors with Asia Pacific experience, including:- Yooni Kim, Executive Director, Asia Operations at Novotech- Alejandro Ricart M.D. VP Clinical Development at TG Therapeutics- Daniela Caiazza, Director Clinical Operations ANZ at Novotech- Hannah Tarrant, Project Director at Novotech- Kristyn Munro, Director, Business Development Operations at NovotechArsalan Arif said, "As we return to business under a pandemic, biotechs are looking to reliably conduct trials. Asia-Pacific is clearly a top destination and having the Novotech team share their first-hand experiences with sites, research teams, and sponsors in the region will be invaluable to subscribers reviewing their next trial locations."Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said "Many countries in Asia Pacific have managed the COVID-19 pandemic extremely effectively, and sites have adapted quickly to ensure trial continuity. This presents an opportunity for sponsors to shift their activity from the US and Europe to Asia to ensure their trials stay on track."The webinar will discuss:- The status of COVID 19 in the region and the factors that have driven the relatively low spread- Regulatory guidance and acceptability of remote monitoring and decentralized clinical trials in Asia-Pacific- Risk management strategiesThe APAC region is highly attractive for biotechs running clinical studies, with a streamlined regulatory environment and advanced medical infrastructure. Novotech and GlobalData released new data showing biotech companies since March 1 initiating 10% more Asian-Pacific than North American trials, and fully twice as many APAC Phase 1 trials.Novotech manages 200+ clinical trials and projects annually in the region, which boasts large patient populations and world best medical and research teams and facilities. Novotech has partnered with leading institutions throughout APAC giving clients unique access to top researchers, investigators and key opinion leaders.Media contact:David James, Novotech.communications@novotech-cro.comUS:+415 951 3228, Asia:+65 3159 3427https://www.novotech-cro.comSource: NovotechCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.