Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2020 of 4.8p per Ordinary Share. The dividend is payable on 30 June 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 5 June 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 4 June 2020.

This gives a total dividend for the financial year of 15.0p per share, representing an increase of 3.4% on the previous year. This extends again the Company's record of year-on-year ordinary dividend increases since 1999 and its continued status as an AIC "Dividend Hero".

Forecasting dividend receipts for the current financial year is challenging as the underlying investee companies adapt to the consequences on their businesses following Covid-19. In addition, once appointed, the new investment manager is likely to make a number of portfolio changes. Therefore the Board is not in a position to set a target for dividends to be paid by the Company in the next financial year. The Board is mindful, however, that the Company has significant accumulated reserves and would be prepared to pay dividends from those reserves if it felt it appropriate to do so.

26 May 2020