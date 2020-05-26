Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its free resource that examines the importance of supply chain visibility in ensuring business continuity.

Today it's almost impossible for businesses to not know that they must leverage supply chain data to succeed in the long run. Owing to the buzz around supply chain visibility, leading organizations are ramping up their supply chain management investments to achieve better visibility into supply chain processes. As such, supply chain managers now expect faster communication and smoother access to valuable information. In the last decade, we have witnessed the steady integration of global supply chains with the digital world. But this integration has been slower than expected due to the complexities involved in merging old processes with the latest technology. While the demand for supply chain visibility is high, many businesses are still in the initial stage of improving process efficiency to achieve the desired level of visibility into supply chain processes.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Organizations that lack supply chain visibility struggle to create value and develop analytics capabilities in isolation, either centralized or in sporadic pockets of poorly coordinated silos."

Seven properties of a highly productive global supply chain:

Collaboration

Responsiveness

Optimization

Connectivity and communication

Flexibility and execution

Agility

Visibility and calculation

While COVID-19 may be the catalyst for companies to revisit their supply chain strategy and accelerate the adoption of models that enhance supply chain visibility, short-term actions need to be made to respond to the immediate challenge.

