Findit, Inc. Now Offers Hand Sanitizer Through Online Store Urban CBD Collective

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Findit, Inc a Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) now offers Lifetime Brands hand sanitizer through its site UrbanCBDCollective.com. Findit also purchased 2 domains, KillerHandSanitizer.com and KillItHandSanitizer.com. The domain names were secured to explore the option of building out its own brand.

Findit provides online sales of its CBD Topical Lotions and Oils through UrbanCBDCollective.com and is now providing consumers the option to purchase hand sanitizer under the name Lifetime Brands Hand Sanitizer. The site is set up to accommodate individual consumers as well and business owners. Shipping is provided from Georgia and the product is manufactured here in the United States.

In 2019, Findit launched the brand Urban CBD Collective and sold to major retailers; TJ Maxx and Marshalls. This provided Findit with brand recognition of Urban CBD Collective by being available in up to 2,000 plus stores. Findit is exploring this opportunity with hand sanitizer during this time due to a lack of retailers having stock available at all times.

Findit Inc., has secured competitive price points from suppliers and will be able to maintain an inventory that will provide profit margins that will assist Findit in the possibility of a new revenue stream from hand sanitizer that could help its bottom line margins.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

