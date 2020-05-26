DAZN Agrees to a Technology and Intellectual Property

License Agreement with the Kudelski Group

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, May 26th, 2020 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced a technology and intellectual property license agreement with DAZN, a global leader in digital content distribution.

"This agreement further validates the relevance of the Group's technology and intellectual propertyto the streaming video market. It provides DAZN with a framework to access Kudelski's cutting edge streaming video technologies as well as access to certain key intellectual property rights for their current products and future innovations in the video market", said Gilles Rapin Senior Vice-President, Innovation and Business Development at the Kudelski Group.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

