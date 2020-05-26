Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Result of the optional dividend in shares for financial year 2019

- Shareholders opted for 61,6% of the shares for the optional dividend
- Shareholders' equity strengthened by € 16,3 million
The shareholders of regulated real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses opted for 61,6% of their shares entitled to dividend for a contribution of their dividend rights in return for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.
Attachment
- Result optional dividend (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/216ad05b-00cc-407c-9c58-a33dfac9e3fd)
