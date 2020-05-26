Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
26.05.20
17:20 Uhr
22,150 Euro
+1,150
+5,48 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2020 | 18:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Result of the optional dividend in shares for financial year 2019

  • Shareholders opted for 61,6% of the shares for the optional dividend
  • Shareholders' equity strengthened by € 16,3 million

The shareholders of regulated real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses opted for 61,6% of their shares entitled to dividend for a contribution of their dividend rights in return for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.

Attachment

  • Result optional dividend (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/216ad05b-00cc-407c-9c58-a33dfac9e3fd)
INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.