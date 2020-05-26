Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that Sword Group, an international consulting, services and software company, will market Esker's cloud-based Accounts Payable automation solution in France. This alliance is fully in line with Esker's growth strategy and will enable Sword to further develop its service offering.

Esker's automation platform complements Sword's solution portfolio and will allow Sword to provide its customers and prospects with the most comprehensive offer, encompassing all aspects of financial processes.

As part of the partnership, sales and technical teams from Sword's Enterprise Content Management (ECM) business unit integrated Esker's training program and are now selling and implementing Esker's solution to their customers in complete autonomy.

"Esker and Sword share similar core values and a common international DNA, and we are confident in the success of our partnership," said Thierry Georges, ECM Business Unit Director at Sword. "Our teams appreciate Esker's agile training cycles, combining theory and practice. We have been able to develop our initial offer and provide customers with an enhanced solution for automating their financial processes."

"This new collaboration with Sword fits perfectly into our development strategy based on a network of partners offering users complementary digital solutions," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "This strategic partnership unites technological building blocks and sales teams to develop Esker's solutions more extensively across the world."

About Sword Group

Sword Group has over 2,300 software specialists present over five continents to accompany organizations' growth in the digital age. As a leader in technological and digital transformation since 2000, Sword as acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT and business project management. Sword guarantees strong and qualified local commitment, with the aim of optimizing processes and data.

With 576 employees as of December 31, 2019, Sword France (Lyon, Paris and Rennes) offers a full range of services and products in line with Sword Group. The ECM business unit manages the entire lifecycle of a document, from its digitization to data archiving, via Electronic Document Management (EDM). Sword also helps optimize business and document processes, and its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) offer relieves teams of manual and repetitive tasks so they focus on their core business.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

