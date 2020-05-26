Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 ISIN: FR0004180578 Ticker-Symbol: 9RS 
Frankfurt
26.05.20
17:20 Uhr
24,550 Euro
-0,550
-2,19 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,55026,80018:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ESKER
ESKER SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESKER SA113,00+0,89 %
SWORD GROUP SE24,550-2,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.