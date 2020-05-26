InVivo Chooses Wolters Kluwer's CCH Tagetik Solution to Support Their Growth and Modernize Their Financial Processes

InVivo will deploy the unified CCH Tagetik solution at group level in order to address all aspects of end-to-end financial management

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals has signed an agreement with InVivo, to effectively support them in the evolution of their financial processes and ongoing transformation.

InVivo, organized around several businesses - Bioline by InVivo (agriculture), InVivo Retail (garden center and food distribution), InVivo Wine (wine), InVivo Grains (international grain trade) and two cross-functional entities dedicated to innovation - InVivo Food & Tech and InVivo Digital Factory, will deploy the unified CCH Tagetik solution at group level in order to address all aspects of end-to-end financial management.

CCH Tagetik provides the InVivo financial and operational teams agility and reliability to support the group's developments. The solution will be common and accessible by the various financial experts across the company (consolidation, management control and treasury) to allow the production of relevant financial information for management and their sharing within the teams.

InVivo's teams will rely daily on the CCH Tagetik platform for their statutory consolidation missions, management and financial reporting, budget planning, etc. The Treasury and Financial Control will gain flexibility particular around developing scenarios and simulations. In addition, InVivo's finance departments will be more autonomous in setting up and adapting the solution to their needs and in managing their data, which will bring more flexibility.

"We are proud that the InVivo group has chosen our expert CCH Tagetik solution to support them in their growth dynamic. With considerable time savings, InVivo teams will be able to focus on tasks with higher added value and be real partners in the strategic management of the company," says Laurence Yvon, VP Regional Director France & UK of Wolters Kluwer, CCH Tagetik.

"We are convinced that CCH Tagetik will be the right partner to support us in our transformations and actively manage the specificities of our businesses. The modernization of our financial processes will make us gain in efficiency and agility to guarantee the management of our group. It will allow our teams to devote themselves more to analysis than to production," concludes Maha Fournier, CFO, InVivo.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technologies and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:



Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39-058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com



Jonathan Roberts

Pryor Roberts

+44-(0)-7960-716573

jonathan@pryorroberts.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg