Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource that highlights the role of social listening in helping digital payment companies to proactively identify and resolve customer issues. Social listening takes a macro look at your customer's perspectives. It leverages data obtained from customer interactions and social monitoring to build a detailed overview of customers and their perceptions about your brand.

While individuals have been trained to understand and analyze the importance of active listening and thoughtful communication, brands haven't always had the right business strategies or tools to do so at scale. With the rise in adoption of digital platforms and online transactions amid the crisis, businesses are witnessing a rise in queries, complaints, and service disruptions. All this and more are primarily discussed on social media platforms leading to a surge in the use of digital platforms for sharing experiences and feedback. This has made it challenging for digital payments companies to track and collate data from various online channels. Quantzig's proprietary social listening solutions can help businesses to collect and analyze online data from forums, blogs, and websites. Based on our past experiences of executing such projects for digital payments companies, we understand that the best practice is to classify the comments as platform-based, service-based, or payment based. Once the comments are classified, we further classify them into sub-groups making it easier to identify the areas where improvements are needed.

"Social listening refers to the detailed analysis of conversations and trends happening not just around your brand, but around your industry as a whole, and leveraging those insights to improvise business decisions," says a social media analytics expert from Quantzig.

Business Benefits of Social Listening

Improve customer experience

Social media is not always the platform that is solely used to contact the brand itself, sometimes it is just a rant or side note dedicate to something entirely different. Businesses can make use of this opportunity to improve customer experience, by leveraging social listening to discover and respond to such comments on social channels.

Keep an eye on the competition

Analyzing market conditions from a competitor's viewpoint will help businesses to understand the key metric to success, while avoiding misconceptions.

Identify industry influencers

Most of the social media listening tools used today offer a new feature called 'social influencer' using which brands can identify people who are already interested in their brand and offer free products or an early trial, while also tracking buzzwords relevant to the industry.

