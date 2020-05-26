ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway to Provide Updates on Rich TV Live Today at 10 AM PST

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA) (OTCQB:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, a leader in the hospitality technology sector, is pleased to announce that it will be joining Rich TV live on Tuesday May 26th and 10 a.m. PST to give updates on a variety of topics. Among the discussion points will be: Legacy Business during the Pandemic, ZoomedOUT, the new ShieldScore project and our acquisition line of credit and mergers and acquisitions efforts that are underway.

Click the link here to follow the interview.

https://www.youtube.com/c/RICHTVLIVE/live

Sean Schaeffer, Zoomaway CEO stated, "There's been a lot going on and we thought it would be a great idea to have a session with the guys at Rich TV and get out updates on all these topics. I hope that our shareholders can join us."

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc., at 775-691-8860 | sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) Zoomaway Travel Inc. is a technology company that is revolutionizing the Hospitality and Travel Industries. We have developed a variety of software solutions that enhance the planning and engagement of everyday tourists. Our flagship project, ZoomedOUT, is a complete modernization and re-imagination of mobile travel apps. In a full 3D environment, we are able to integrate planning, booking, social media, and camaraderie into a tangibly rewarding experience. We are combining Travel, Hospitality, Mobile Gaming and Augmented Reality to change the way users travel into 2020 and beyond. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

ZMA Travel Game Inc. (Canadian Co.) (formerly TravelGameBlockChain Technology Inc.) is a ZoomAway Travel Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company's first project is ZoomedOUT, being developed with the assistance of Zero8 Studios, Inc., which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: ZoomAway Travel Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591427/ZoomAway-to-Provide-Updates-on-Rich-TV-Live-Today-at-10-AM-PST