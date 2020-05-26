Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.05.2020
PR Newswire
26.05.2020 | 18:33
Norwegian Energy Company ASA: Buyback of Own Shares

OSLO, Norway, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock market announcement on 27 February 2020, where Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") announced an initiation of a share buyback programme of up to 160,000 of its own shares. The programme is expected to be prolonged until medio June 2020.

Noreco has on 26 May 2020 purchased 10,000 of its own shares at an average price of NOK 144.9724 per share. After this transaction the Company holds a total of 355,917 own shares.

The transaction is completed in accordance with the authorization given by Noreco's general meeting.

The information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/norwegian-energy-company-asa--buyback-of-own-shares,c3120409

© 2020 PR Newswire
