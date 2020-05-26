Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.05.2020 | 18:39
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 26

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited93.69GG00B90J5Z9522nd May 2020

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 22ndMay 2020

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 26thMay 2020

