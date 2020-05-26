GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Signs LOI With Largest Cybersecurity Distributor in Mexico, Central and Latin America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter Of Intent with a conglomerate representing more than 2000 cybersecurity resellers in Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Guatemala to sell all of the Company's cybersecurity, data recovery and secure communications services, DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk, PrivaTalk Messenger and Custodia. The parent company of the conglomerate is based in Madrid, Spain and the Company is also working on getting the Spanish firm on board for all its 1000 resellers in Spain.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very pleased with our discussions with this partner, representing over 2,000 cybersecurity resellers throughout Latin and Central America. Cybersecurity is gaining importance due to the vast cyber-attacks and the fact that post COVID-19, the world will embrace a higher degree of remote work locations. This in turn encourages hackers to attack all mobile devices, especially ones that are not securely connected through public wifi hotspots. With this distribution, we can target all of Latin and Central America, as this is also a hot spot for cyber-attacks. We are looking forward to formalize this agreement in the next month or so and start training the first resellers in June or July of this year."

According to a study by lookingglasscyber.com, Latin America is vulnerable to hostile cyber activity, especially as the region develops economically and technologically. As the region's economies become more technically adept, cyber security practices are currently failing to keep up with advancements in digitization. Cybercrime, cyber espionage, and hacktivism have all targeted Latin America. According to cybersecurity-insiders.com, Colombia is on the list of top 5 countries most hit by cyber espionage and Mexico is on the list of the top 6 hit by malware infection. According to Insighcrime.org, online scams, ransomware attacks and phishing email schemes have proliferated in Latin America amid the coronavirus pandemic, exposing the dangers hackers pose to people, banks and governments. If the past is any indication, Latin America is largely unprepared for this new wave of cybercrime.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools.

