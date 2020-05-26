The water clarifiers market is expected to grow by USD 5.21 billion during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the introduction of stringent regulations for environmental safety. Regulatory agencies such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals has been focusing on proper sewage effluent treatment for water quality. In addition, the importance of reusing wastewater in power generation, oil and gas, and metallurgical industries will have a significant influence on the global water clarifiers market. Deployment of wastewater treatment plants in these industries will increase the usage of water treatment chemicals, thereby driving the water clarifiers market.

As per Technavio, the increasing preference for zero liquid discharge (ZLD) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Water Clarifiers Market: Increasing Preference For Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)

ZLD is the water treatment technique used to recycle and reuse wastewater generated by various industries. The growing emphasis on the circular economy for the proper use of reuse of resources is also expected to augment the demand for water clarifiers. The rising demand for ZLD systems from the oil and gas, power, petrochemical, and chemical industries will have a significant influence on the global water clarifiers market. Water clarifiers prevent coagulation or flocculation of metals and suspended solids in ZLD systems.

"Environmental impact of wastewater discharge practices will drive the demand for ZLD, thereby increasing the consumption of water clarifiers," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Water Clarifiers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the water clarifiers market by type (flocculants, coagulants, and pH stabilizers), end-user (municipal, power generation, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and others), and geographic landscape (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC accounted for the largest water clarifiers market share in 2018, owing to the increasing investments towards ensuring proper water supply and sanitation across several countries in the region.

