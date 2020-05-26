EQS Group-Media / 2020-05-26 / 19:30 *Media Release* *Medacta Announces CE Marking for Multiple Sports Medicine Products and First Surgeries Utilizing MectaTap TI Anchor and FastShuttle Suture Passer* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _26 May 2020 _- Medacta announced today the first surgeries utilizing its MectaTap TI Anchor and FastShuttle Suture Passer. Medacta's Sports Medicine business unit has also obtained CE marking for various devices for hip, knee and shoulder arthroscopy. *First Surgeries Utilizing MectaTap TI Anchor and FastShuttle Suture Passer* During the first two weeks in May, Wesley Cox, M.D., from the University of Arkansas Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, in Fayetteville, AR (USA) performed several rotator cuff surgeries using the Medacta MectaTap Ti Cuff Anchor for the first time worldwide. He also used the newly available FastShuttle Suture Passer for shuttling sutures through the rotator cuff. "The surgery went perfectly," said Dr. Cox. "As expected, the anchor had phenomenal hold within the bone allowing very solid fixation, and the instruments couldn't have performed better for my patient. We will be using it in all our rotator cuff repairs moving forward." *CE Marking for Multiple Sports Medicine Products* In recent weeks, Medacta's Sports Medicine business unit has also obtained CE marking for multiple devices: - *MectaFix Continuous Loop* and *Mectascrew B* absorbable interference screw for ACL knee reconstructions - *PowerKnot High Strength Suture*, a strong USP#2 suture with reliable knot tying features - *FastShuttle Suture Passer* to facilitate passing and retrieving sutures in rotator cuff repairs - *FastShuttle Suture Passer cc* for hip capsular closure - *MectaScope* for hip and shoulder arthroscopy Medacta's Sports Medicine product portfolio continues to grow, and many exciting products are expected to be launched in the coming months. For more information on Medacta Sports Medicine please visit sportsmed.medacta.com [1]. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Research/Technology End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1055851 End of News EQS Group Media 1055851 2020-05-26 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0c1738d357bc966e3dc5040ac2977055&application_id=1055851&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

