Fitch Assigns a BBB- Rating and Stable Outlook on Citycon

Citycon and Fitch Ratings have signed a new credit rating agreement. Fitch assigns a credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook for Citycon.

"We are pleased to receive this investment grade credit rating with stable outlook which further validates the strength of our financial profile and our business strategy. Also going-forward, strengthening the balance sheet and maintaining the investment grade credit ratings remains a key priority for the company", says Citycon's CFO, Eero Sihvonen.

Citycon's credit ratings are assessed by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Service.



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



