Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
26.05.20
09:14 Uhr
5,970 Euro
+0,150
+2,58 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9106,12020:24
PR Newswire
26.05.2020 | 20:15
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fitch Assigns a BBB- Rating and Stable Outlook on Citycon

HELSINKI, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Investor News 26 May 2020 at 21:00 hrs

Citycon and Fitch Ratings have signed a new credit rating agreement. Fitch assigns a credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook for Citycon.

"We are pleased to receive this investment grade credit rating with stable outlook which further validates the strength of our financial profile and our business strategy. Also going-forward, strengthening the balance sheet and maintaining the investment grade credit ratings remains a key priority for the company", says Citycon's CFO, Eero Sihvonen.

Citycon's credit ratings are assessed by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Service.

Espoo, 26 May 2020

CITYCON OYJ

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

CONTACT:

Further information:
Eero Sihvonen
Executive VP and CFO
Tel. +358-50-557-9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +358-40-823-9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/fitch-assigns-a-bbb--rating-and-stable-outlook-on-citycon,c3120261

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.