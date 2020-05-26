Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy to Obtain CE Certification for Its Building Automation Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") announces that following the successful completion of UL certification for its building automation technology, SmartSuite®, it has now commenced CE certification for the European and global markets.

Achieving the UL product safety certification allows Kontrol to sell its SmartSuite technology in North America. In order to sell the SmartSuite technology in Europe and South America, CE certification is required in order to comply with the EU's Conformité Européenne standards.

"While North America remains our primary market for building automation the recently announced pilots on May 13th, 2020 in Germany and Bolivia and the recently announced MOU with a European OEM are driving the CE certification process," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy. "We are fast tracking the CE certification process so that we can add our SmartSuite technology to our existing SmartSite software as a bundled solution."

About SmartSuite®

Designed for the commercial, multi-residential and hospitality building sectors and driven by the move to smart buildings and smart cities, the Kontrol SmartSuite® technology has the ability to connect into existing building automation systems and to also communicate with utilities. Providing in-suite energy management with rich analytics and user interfaces, SmartSuite® delivers energy savings, comfort, rich data analytics in the cloud and measurable GHG reductions.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

