Technavio has been monitoring the data center construction market and it is poised to grow by USD 31.70 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AECOM, Ove Arup Partners International Ltd., DPR Construction, Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing demand for cloud-based applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, legal and regulatory concerns might hamper market growth.
Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Data Center Construction Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Enterprise
- Cloud
- Colocation
- Hyperscale
- Construction type
- Electrical construction
- Mechanical construction
- General construction
- Tier level
- Tier 3
- Tier 1 and Tier 2
- Tier 4
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center construction market report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Construction Market size
- Data Center Construction Market trends
- Data Center Construction Market industry analysis
This study identifies technological advances and an increase in M&A activities as the prime reasons driving the data center construction market growth during the next few years.
Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center construction market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., AECOM, Ove Arup Partners International Ltd., DPR Construction, Eaton Corporation Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center construction market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center Construction Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center construction market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center construction market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center construction market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center construction market vendors
