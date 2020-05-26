Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP to commence trading on May 28) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company") a company focused on the recreational truffles market, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Bruce Linton, one of the world's foremost executives in the cannabis industry, as the Chairman of its Advisory Board. Mr. Linton has significant experience helping companies transition from a tightly regulated medical market to a robust recreational market. Mr. Linton is the founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth"). Under Mr. Linton's leadership, Canopy Growth was the first cannabis producing company in North America to be listed on a major stock exchange (TSX) and included on a major stock index (S&P/TSX Composite Index). Canopy Growth was also the first cannabis-producing company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Linton has developed a global network of contacts in the regulated substance industry, along with a deep understanding of emerging markets, both of which Red Light Holland hopes to leverage as it positions itself for expansion into the recreational truffles market.

"We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Linton serve as the Chairman of the Advisory Board. He is a visionary with a vast global network of connections, and the business acumen necessary to assist Red Light Holland in developing new business opportunities," said Todd Shapiro, the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Director of the Company.

Bruce Linton added, "I've always liked Todd. He has a strong work ethic, and takes pride in being genuine and delivering on his promises. Red Light Holland's progress to date, including its receipt of approval to list on the CSE, is another example of the strong leadership I am proud to back. As an early investor in Todd's vision, and Red Light Holland, I am looking forward to mentoring Todd and advising his strong team in this emerging psychedelic space."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

