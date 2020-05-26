Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: New Interim CFO

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TAPC") (TSXV:TPC). TAPC wished to announce the appointment of a new interim chief financial officer: Tracy Zimmerman, Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Zimmerman holds a Geological Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Zimmerman holds a Professional Geoscientist designation from APEGA. Mr. Zimmerman has 33 years of experience in the oil and gas industry primarily in western Canada. Mr. Zimmerman's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSXV. Mr. Leggatt will replace Mr. Zimmerman on the audit committee.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company.

