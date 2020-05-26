Anzeige
26.05.2020
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: New Interim CFO

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TAPC") (TSXV:TPC). TAPC wished to announce the appointment of a new interim chief financial officer: Tracy Zimmerman, Calgary, Alberta. Mr. Zimmerman holds a Geological Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Zimmerman holds a Professional Geoscientist designation from APEGA. Mr. Zimmerman has 33 years of experience in the oil and gas industry primarily in western Canada. Mr. Zimmerman's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSXV. Mr. Leggatt will replace Mr. Zimmerman on the audit committee.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company.

For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.
Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE
Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9
T: (403) 265 4122
E: gleia@tenthavenuepetroleum.com
Website: www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591474/New-Interim-CFO

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
