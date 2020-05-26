The English language training market in China is expected to grow by USD 69.51 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increase in the adoption of mobile phones and tablets by students and parents has led to the rise in the use of m-learning methods in China. The emergence of m-learning offers a technology-driven learning environment. Therefore, vendors in China are adopting m-learning methods to provide users with real-time access to the English language learning content. The content is generally delivered as a part of online learning or blended learning. M-learning supports learning by game-based learning and social learning through Web 2.0 technologies such as blogs and communities. Many vendors, such as Duolingo and Memrise, have developed language learning applications that are supported by mobile phones and provide gamified content. M-learning also provides many services, including digital publications, collaboration tools, and authoring tools. Thus, the emergence of m-learning is expected to drive the English language training market growth in China during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of gamified content will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

English Language Training Market in China: Emergence of Gamified Content

The concept of gamification is gaining traction in the ELT market in China. Gamification includes game mechanics and game design techniques in a non-gaming context. It is considered a powerful tool to engage students, help change behavior, develop skills, and drive innovation. Vendors such as ABCmouse provide gamified content and enable mainstreaming of gaming in the classes. The ABCmouse English Language Learning app teaches many word phrases to children aged 3-8 years with the help of gamification. Gamification allows students to learn in interesting ways, and eventually, helps them learn pronunciation, syntax, spelling, and grammar of the English language. Thus, the emergence of gamified content is one of the key ELT market trends, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the radical shift toward specialized forms of English learning, and the growing number of ELT centers in Tier-2 cities will have a significant impact on the growth of the ELT market value in China during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

English Language Training Market in China: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the English language training market in China by end-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners) and learning methods (classroom-based, online, and blended).

The Institutional learners segment led the English language training market share in 2019. During the forecast period, the institutional learners segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing number of private investments and the emergence of mobile learning technologies.

