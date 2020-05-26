Route1 Inc.: Route1 Announces Q1 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) and (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Statement of operations In 000s of CAD dollars Q12020 Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Q42018 Revenue Subscription and services 1,958 2,511 2,136 1,610 1,576 1,628 Devices and appliances 4,401 5,891 6,576 1,819 1,883 2,440 Other 4 1 2 1 3 6 Total revenue 6,363 8,403 8,714 3,430 3,462 4,074 Cost of revenue 3,997 5,653 5,953 1,672 1,700 2,216 Gross profit 2,366 2,750 2,761 1,758 1,762 1,858 Operating expenses 2,334 2,360 2,336 1,824 1,694 1,714 Operating profit (loss) 1 32 390 425 (66 ) 68 144 Total other expenses 2, 3 215 (120 ) 424 487 580 499 Net income (loss) (183 ) 510 1 (553 ) (512 ) (355 )



1 Before stock-based compensation

2 Includes stock-based compensation, AirWatch litigation, gain on acquisition and foreign exchange

3 The reimbursements received from Bench Walk pursuant to its investment have been accounted for as a long-term non-monetary liability within the consolidated financial statements, not as a reduction to patent litigation expense. All such amounts are non-recourse to the Company. In connection with the terms of the agreement, the Company does not have a present obligation to pay any amounts until such time as the litigation has been settled or an event of default has occurred. In the event of an award or settlement of the litigation, the Company will be obligated to pay Bench Walk the greater of 10% of such award or settlement and $2,000,000 or $3,000,000 if the litigation proceeds to trial.

Subscription and services revenue in 000s of CAD dollars Q12020 Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Q42018 Application software 1,217 1,202 1,182 1,196 1,186 1,169 Technology as a service (TaaS) 321 353 322 311 307 329 Other services 420 956 632 103 83 130 Total 1,958 2,511 2,136 1,610 1,576 1,628

Adjusted EBITDA in 000s of CAD dollars Q12020 Q42019 Q32019 Q22019 Q12019 Q42018 Gross Profit 2,366 2,750 2,761 1,758 1,762 1,858 Adjusted EBITDA 4 358 676 743 200 322 331 Amortization 326 286 318 266 254 187 Operating profit (loss) 32 390 425 (66 ) 68 144



4 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, patent litigation, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA allows Route1 to compare its operating performance over time on a consistent basis.

"Q1 2020 operating profit and EBITDA reflect the slowdown experienced in February and March 2020 in rugged device revenue resulting from shipping delays from our manufacturing partners, and towards the end of the first quarter as COVID-19 affected America, we experienced delays to certain contract implementations for license plate recognition technology clients", stated Route1's CEO Tony Busseri. "In addition, the offsetting growth in Route1 MobiKEY subscribers and related recurring revenue happened during the last two weeks of March 2020 and, therefore, did not materially impact our financial results for the first quarter of 2020."

Balance sheet extracts In 000s of CAD dollars Mar 31 2020 Dec 31 2019 Sep 30 2019 Jun 30 2019 Mar 31 2019 Dec 31 2018 Cash 116 126 320 702 367 1,073 Total current assets 4,391 6,206 6,106 6,219 5,106 3,664 Total current liabilities 7,532 9,035 8,749 8,625 6,033 4,034 Net working capital (3,141 ) (2,829 ) (2,643 ) (2,406 ) (927 ) (370 ) Total assets 11,501 12,630 11,780 12,268 8,803 6,673 Bank debt and seller notes 2,461 2,415 2,294 1,862 - - Total shareholders' equity 3 950 980 473 854 860 1,465



Route1 generated net cash flow from operating activities of approximately $0.47 million during Q1 2020 compared with cash used of $0.62 million in Q1 2019. Non-cash working capital generated was $0.20 million in Q1 2020 compared to $0.39 million in cash used during the same period a year earlier. Net cash generated by the day-to-day operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.27 million compared to $0.22 million used in Q1 2019.

Route1's net cash balance (including all bank debt) as of May 25, 2020 was approximately $0.20 million in contrast to a net debt balance of $1.23 million as at December 31, 2019.

Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call and web cast to provide a business update later in Q2 2020.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc., also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile, is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

