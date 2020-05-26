Intermedia Touch Covid-19 Temperature Control Solutions at the Forefront of Digital Signage

With the need to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Intermedia Touch offers affordable interactive safety solutions scalable for all business models through its Temperature Control Module System.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Intermedia Touch now offers a unique Temperature Control Module with Personnel Management System. The Temperature control module includes a touchless thermal temperature reader that can immediately scan a person's temperature and alert you to anyone that is registering a fever, thus creating that added layer of safety and security before allowing entry. In addition to the thermal temperature reader the software has a robust Facial Recognition Personnel Management System that allows the scanner to identify employees that have been set up in the database, and log their temperature upon entering the workplace. This unique feature allows employers to have a record on file of why the employee was not allowed to enter the premises.

The Temperature Control Module System has added benefits such as recognizing faces with masks on, alerting users to put on a mask if they are not wearing one, plus offering the optional add-on peripheral of a card reader.

This unit is available in wall mounted, tabletop or freestanding options.

Intermedia Touch serves as one of the most innovative, cutting-edge agencies whose specialty lies in creating custom interactive digital signage and multimedia solutions for businesses of all varieties. Their clientele is sprawling and includes many prominent and famous institutions, such as the University of Miami, Marlins Park, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Seminole Casinos. As the company has endured the effects of the Corona Virus the focus turned to solutions that would aid clients in protecting their employees, guests, vendors, and the public at large.

"We have seen many industries, such as, Universities, Casinos, Corporations, Stadiums, Restaurants, Houses of Worship, Retail and many more adopt this new technology as an added safeguard to other measures in place. This pandemic has changed the way we view our industry and the solutions we offer. Our goal is to always offer the best solutions with the most value driven price for our clients." - CEO, Cristina Miller, Intermedia Touch, Inc.

Since its inception in 2008, Intermedia Touch, Inc. has become a leader in interactive technology and custom application solutions for a broad range of clients who wish to advance their business initiatives. Combining extensive experience and unmatched service as a technology integrator, their goal is to create unique experiences by making use of the latest interactive technology and applications available in the digital signage industry.

Intermedia Touch, Inc. offers powerful software solutions, as well as a diverse array of interactive hardware options including interactive touch screen monitors, infrared surfaces, video walls, holographic glass, indoor/outdoor kiosks, and custom LED signs. With more than 15 years of experience in the information technology and audiovisual fields, the team at Intermedia Touch, Inc. delivers interactive solutions which create the highest visual impact and relevance specific to your target audience.



