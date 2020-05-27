Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS7Y ISIN: US55616P1049 Ticker-Symbol: FDO 
Tradegate
26.05.20
21:47 Uhr
5,591 Euro
+0,656
+13,28 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5595,61526.05.
5,5575,64926.05.
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2020 | 06:56
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argent Retail Advisors, Inc: Argent Retail Advisors Lands 9 New Macy's Out-Parcels Across Southern California

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Argent Retail Advisors, Inc., a Southern California based retail brokerage firm has landed 9 new leasing and sales assignments for Macy's out-parcels in Class-A regional malls in Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties Southern California shopping centers.

Terry Bortnick, President and Founder of Argent said that the properties "are all high-profile pad locations in some of the premier retail locations in Southern California."

Bortnick explains that Macy's is interested in creating value from some of the under-utilized portions of their parking fields, which in many cases, "happen to be right in the front of the center, and in some cases with prominent freeway visibility."

The properties in San Diego County are in Chula Vista at the Chula Vista Center, Chula Vista at the Otay Ranch Town Center, National City at Plaza Bonita, Escondido at North County Fair and in El Cajon at Parkway Plaza. Additional properties are in LA County at the Northridge Fashion Center in Northridge, Riverside County at the Galleria at Tyler in Riverside, Ventura County at The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks and in San Bernardino County at The Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville.

"Even though we are in crazy times because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there has been strong interest in the outparcels, and in several cases we've had multiple offers," Bortnick said.

Contact:

Terry Bortnick, President
Argent Retail Advisors
888-301-1888 x 2

Related Images

Related Links

Argent Retail Advisors

Macy's

SOURCE: Argent Retail Advisors, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591579/Argent-Retail-Advisors-Lands-9-New-Macys-Out-Parcels-Across-Southern-California

MACYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.