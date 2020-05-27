SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 068/20

The state administration for market regulation and the standardization administration of China issued its recommended national standard GB/T 38880-2020 Technical specification of children mask. The new national standard has become effective on May 6, 2020.

Scope

This standard applies to children mask that can filter particles and block germs, pollen, and droplets. , and are intended for children 6 years of age or older up to 14 years.

This standard does not apply to the mask with an electric device of air supply and exhaust.

Classification and specification

Classification - The children mask shall be classified into children protective mask (F) and children hygiene mask (W) based on mask properties.

- The children mask shall be classified into children protective mask (F) and children hygiene mask (W) based on mask properties. Specification - The children mask shall be classified into small size (S), medium size (M) and large size (L) according to the dimensions of children head and face.

Technical requirements

Technical requirements include general requirements, appearance requirements and inner quality requirements.

For children protective mask and children hygiene mask, the test items are listed in the below table.

Test Items Children protective mask

Children hygiene mask General requirements

v

v Appearance requirements

v v Colour fastness to dry rubbing

v v

Formaldehyde content

v v pH value

v v Decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines

v v Migratable fluorescent whitening agents

v v Residual ethylene oxide

v v Length of nose bridge

v v Flex resistance of nose bridge

v v Breaking strength of mask strap and strap attachment strength

v v Inhalation resistance

v ×

Exhalation resistance

v ×

Particle protective performance

v ×

Particle filtration efficiency

v v Bacterial filtration efficiency

× v Air penetration resistance

× v Flame resistance

v v Sharp edge and sharp point

v v Fastness of exhalation valve

v v Microorganism

v v

Marking

Attestation of conformity shall be marked on the smallest sales package; the following information shall be provided at least:

The name and address of the manufacturer; Product name and classification [contain the words of "Children protective mask (F)" or "Children protective mask(W)"]; Product specification [small size (S), medium size (M) and large size (L)]; Main material; Code of this national standard; Instruction for use (wearing method, safety warning, etc.); Manufacturing date, expiration date, recommended use time (hour); Disinfection method, if applicable.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China Product Standard GB/T 38880-2020 (Technical specification of children mask) or contact SGS directly.

SGS Global Softlines has an extensive network of over 40 laboratories worldwide, with a strong team of committed professionals from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. Our internationally accredited state-of-the-art testing laboratories offer a comprehensive range of physical, chemical and functional testing services for components, materials and finished products. We help your company ensure quality, performance and compliance with international, industrial and regulatory standards worldwide. Discover more at www.sgs.com/softlines.

For enquiries, please contact:

China Softlines Marketing Office

Asia - Shanghai

t: +86 (0)21 61072840

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry