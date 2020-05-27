Payments Innovator, Contis, Hires Businesswoman of the Year as General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer

LONDON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearheading growth in the fintech sector, payments innovator Contis is delighted to announce the appointment of Lara Oyesanya FRSA as its first General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer. Lara joins the Executive Team with responsibility for legal, risk, compliance & fraud, and human resources.

This important strategic appointment delivers for Contis' ambitious growth plans. By bringing legal functions in-house, Contis can react to the market with agility and speed, improve client acquisition and reduce onboarding times. Lara's appointment also brings experience in leadership and corporate culture from across the fintech space.

Lara joins from Klarna Bank AB, the successful Swedish 'buy now pay later' fintech where, as UK Counsel and Legal Director, she led the acquisition of Close Brothers Retail Finance.

Lara is a highly regarded member of the in-house legal practice and has advised FTSE listed companies including Barclays Bank plc, BAE Systems plc, HBOS plc, RAC plc and Lex Autolease. She was named Businesswoman and Corporate Leader of the Year 2018 by Forward Ladies.

Lara is a Non-Executive Director, Plan International UK, a Contributing Editor, Lexis Nexis Encyclopaedia of Banking Law, an External Member of the Committee on Benefactions, External and Legal Affairs, University of Cambridge and a Member of the Consulting Editorial Board, LexisPSL©. Lara regularly speaks at conferences on legal, diversity and inclusion issues.

Lara Oyesanya, General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer at Contis said: "Contis is doing business the right way, supporting future-leaning clients and addressing the big issues in payments and fintech. I am very excited to join the brilliant team taking Contis to the next level. We'll continue delivering great outcomes and driving growth for our clients. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to combine my legal skills with my passion for business - and I can't wait to get stuck in."

Peter Cox, Founder and CEO at Contis said: "We are dedicated to improvement, especially in meeting future regulation and business demands post Covid-19.

"We are delighted to welcome Lara. Her legal experience, commercial understanding, and expertise in fintech make her fantastic addition to our senior leadership. Lara is deeply connected and well respected in the business, fintech, legal and academic worlds, and we look forward to everything she will bring to the team."

About Contis

Contis is transforming banking, issuing and processing. We help corporates, banks, credit unions, fintechs and insurers unleash their true potential. Founded in 2008 by Peter Cox, Contis provides award winning, cloud-based, real-time banking and payment solutions. We enable our clients to deliver next-generation accounts, cards and apps to their customers through our banking-&-payments-as-a-service platform. One of the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018, 2019 and 2020. We have offices in the UK, Lithuania and India. Contis benefits from a full licence suite, including FCA and Bank of Lithuania eMoney Licences which cover the EEA. Contis is a Principal Visa member with sponsorship capability.

