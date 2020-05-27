Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2020 | 07:41
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Casino777.ch: 777.ch launches new provider partnership with Red Tiger

BERN, Switzerland, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777.ch has announced a collaboration with game providers Red Tiger Gaming, hoping for a long and successful partnership together.

The launch of Red Tiger's games on the Casino777.chsite began in January and since then, customers are able to play some of the hottest slots on the market, including Rainbow Jackpot,Ninja Ways and Mystery Reels Megaways.

Casino777.ch continues to attract the best games providers in the business and onto their Swiss market and it shows that providers have full trust in Casino777.ch to showcase the best they can offer.

Casino777.ch Online Casino Manager, Léonard Huguenin, says: "It is great news for Casino777.ch that Red Tiger have agreed to collaborate with us. Casino777.ch continues to move forward in providing their finest games for our customers and linking up with the likes of Red Tiger will only propel Casino777.ch amongst the very best."

Contact: pr@casino777.ch

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.