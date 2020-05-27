COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

27 MAY 2020

RICHEMONT'S 2020 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports

Regarding the year under review, the report reflects the information contained in the Richemont annual results announcement issued on 15 May 2020, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements which were posted on the Group's website the same day. The report also contains the audited Company financial statements and Compensation Report.

The report will be mailed at the end of June to parties who have requested it. Only the printed report is definitive. The report may be obtained from the Company's registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/group/contact

In South Africa, the report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa.

Corporate calendar

The Group's trading update for the quarter ended 30 June 2020 will be published on Thursday, 16 July 2020. The annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 in Geneva.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international Maisons recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

