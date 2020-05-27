DXtrade is an off-the-shelf solution with highly configurable client-facing layouts and back office settings that allow brokers to differentiate and minimise operational overheads via automation.

Devexperts, a software provider for the financial industry, launched DXtrade, a new SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) trading platform for the retail FX and CFD industry.

DXtrade is an off the shelf trading solution for CFD brokers with robust risk management and back office applications. Its flexibility in settings allows brokers to achieve their ideal setup in both their trading platform front ends and brokerage operations.

DXtrade has been designed as a trading platform that allows brokers to differentiate themselves from the wider market as all layouts and setups of the platform are determined by the broker. This high degree of automation and customisation also extends to the back-end configurations where brokers can set up limits, rebates, margins, spreads, and client execution on instruments, group or individual client levels. This allows brokers to create custom offerings for multiple client segments worldwide.

DXtrade also offers several proprietary trading tools designed to enhance the user experience and improve both client acquisition and retention. These built-in tools encompass custom trading journals, dashboards, modern navigation, and more, on a highly intuitive mobile and web UIs.

Conor O'Driscoll, VP of OTC Platform commented: "At Devexperts we have been experts in building custom trading solutions for top brokerage firms for over 18 years and DXtrade is the culmination of such efforts, allowing us to offer our technology to the wider CFD market. CFD brokers are currently experiencing a significant rise in the amount of customers and volumes traded on their platforms. As a result, we know how important it is for brokers to differentiate in a highly congested market and we firmly believe that DXtrade is the innovative solution necessary for brokers to take their offering to the next level."

The platform is fully maintained and hosted by Devexperts. To request the demo of DXtrade visit https://dx.trade/

About Devexperts

Devexperts specializes in the development of software solutions for the Capital Markets industry. Their clients are brokerage houses, exchanges and wealth management firms. Devexperts are the developers of the thinkorswim platform and numerous recognized and reliable applications, with millions of people across the global financial sector trading daily using their technology.

