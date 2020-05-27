Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020
Hammer-News: Neue Studie übertrifft die kühnsten Erwartungen!
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 
Tradegate
26.05.20
13:57 Uhr
20,020 Euro
+0,540
+2,77 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,70020,80009:49
20,70020,78009:49
27.05.2020 | 08:17
Cargotec Corporation: CEO review at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting

CEO review at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 MAY 2020 AT 9:15 AM (EEST)

Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held today, 27 May 2020, at 1.00 p.m. Finnish time in Helsinki, Finland. The CEO review will focus on Cargotec's financial results in 2019, company performance during the first quarter of 2020, and Cargotec's climate ambition. The CEO review does not include any material new information.

The presentation material is attached to this press release and is also available at www.cargotec.com. A video recording of the CEO review is available at Cargotec's website within coming days. Cargotec's interim report January-March 2020 is available via this link.

For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • AGM 2020 CEO presentation, pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a31c2ec3-ddb7-4a1b-b124-6701738da7e8)
