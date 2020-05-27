Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Notice of Results 27-May-2020 / 07:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 May 2020 Urban Exposure Plc Notice of Results Urban Exposure plc (the "Company" or "Urban Exposure"), a specialist development finance firm and asset manager, today updates that it expects to publish its annual report and accounts for the period to 31 December 2019 (the "ARA") in early June, to allow time for matters connected to the Company's strategic review and revised strategic direction to be properly addressed in the ARA. Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44(0)207 408 0022 William McKee, Chairman Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer Sam Dobbyn, Chief Financial Officer Jefferies (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)20 7029 8000 Ed Matthews William Brown Liberum (NOMAD and Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Charlie Barker Sophia Samaras Tel: +44(0)203 128 8540 / +44(0)203 128 8731 UrbanExposure@mhpc.com ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: NOR TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 66177 EQS News ID: 1055967 End of Announcement EQS News Service

