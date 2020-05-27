The Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) informs that on 19.05.2020 it has sent a request to SIA "Pharma Invest" to eliminate the deficiencies related to the information provided in AS "Olainfarm" voluntary takeover bid prospectus. The FCMC will continue to review the documents and make a decision on permission or refusal to make a voluntary takeover bid of AS "Olainfarm" after receiving the specified documents. The FCMC has already informed that 05.05.2020 it has received an application from SIA "Pharma Invest" for a permit to make a voluntary takeover bid for the shares of AS "Olainfarm". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.