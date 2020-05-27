Gartner, a leading IT research and strategic consulting firm, has positioned Reply, specialised in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media, among the Visionaries in their "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems" 2020.

The report evaluates 15 vendors, focusing on warehouse management systems, software applications that support companies in optimising the execution of warehouse or distribution centre processes.

Reply has been named in the Visionaries quadrant thanks to its proprietary suites: LEA ReplyTM and Click ReplyTM

LEA Reply (Logistics Execution Architecture) is the latest evolution of supply chain execution software. A state-of-the-art microservices platform composed of a catalogue of ready-to-use business microservices. These can be combined, acting as building blocks, to quickly realise new solutions for specific business needs.

Click Reply is the warehouse execution suite that can be deployed on-premises or in-cloud. Click ReplyTM ensures effective operations and precise control of supply chain execution processes for distribution warehouses and production plants.

Reply continues its mission to support customers in their digital transformation, providing cutting-edge software solutions that help companies achieve an efficient and more connected digital supply chain where different systems, partners, humans and machines seamlessly interact embracing the use of next-generation technologies such as AI, robotics, wearables and IoT.

