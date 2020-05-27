Russian Virtual Bank TalkBank Launch AI-based Financial Assistant Buffet

AI chatbot Buffet, an innovative TalkBank service, can assess finances in an instant

MOSCOW, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkBank's new assistant Buffet, integrates into users' messenger apps and aims to coach individuals to improve the handling of personal finance. The robot is named after Warren Buffett, an investor, entrepreneur and business tycoon, a name associated with wealth and financial management.

Working within the TalkBank platform, Buffet has access to client activities. It applies artificial intelligence to analyze spending patterns and recommend ways to spend smarter and save more. Users can choose to put money aside for a rainy day or specific goal. Buffet answers questions, gives recommendations and is available via five messengers: VK, Telegram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber. This allows users to have instant access when inquiring about personal wealth management.

Buffet features include:

Calculate monthly income and expenses

Analyze personal finances

Help with planning a budget and setting financial goals

Calculate expenses at gas and service stations

Help get optimal travel insurance

Provide up-to-date information on exchange rates

Remind about loan payments

As an AI software, Buffet is trainable - the more users interact with him, the more the bot learns, and the better he becomes at providing help.

The financial advisor is available 24/7 with no days off or lunch breaks. To activate Buffet you just need to start a chat with TalkBank in one of your to-go messengers and send "Hi".

About TalkBank

TalkBank is Russia's first virtual bank with no offices, call-centres or mobile apps. It offers all kinds of banking services and operates through messengers. Financial management is carried out with the help of artificial intelligence - a chatbot that helps users to apply for bank cards and receive them, pass identification and transfer money online.

TalkBank's architecture and API allow incorporating banking functionality into business processes. Security contours and API architecture are based on knowledge of the security features of instant messengers and banking APIs. TalkBank has passed a security audit and received PCI DSS compliance.

TalkBank was awarded for Innovation and Technology at international startup contests such as Seedstars, SWIFT Innotribe and MoEx. It also won the award for "best innovative project" from Skolkovo Foundation and received a special prize from RBC at The FinoPolis Fintech Forum organized by the Bank of Russia.