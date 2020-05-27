Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) -FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm it has retained legal counsel for the Esports licensing required for globalized betting. The Company will be undertaking a strategic review to prioritize jurisdictions that will enable the firm to expand its regulatory foot print efficiently and at scale.

Fandom Sports is pleased to retain Segev LLP as lead counsel for all endeavours pertaining to global iGaming licensing. Segev LLP employs a strong iGaming team with corporate, commercial, IP commercialization, M&A, private equity finance, public markets finance, privacy and data, and regulatory and compliance experience. Furthermore, the team at Segev LLP has a specialty in Gaming and Betting, Esports and Video game law which complements that nature of Fandom Sports' business plans as the Company prepares to roll out globally.

In advance of the iGaming initiative, the Company has also secured a domain and brand identity surrounding the betting platform. Www.gamersatodds.com unifies the business plan and opportunity that the Company will be executing upon.

David Vinokurov CEO and President of Fandom Sports states, "We are pleased to take definitive steps towards accelerating our dual initiatives of the all ages Esports engagement platform and the pure play regulated Esports betting platform. Regulated Esports betting is now a mainstream business opportunity and there is an implied quantifiable value for these types of businesses. We look forward to accelerating our licensing initiatives and building a true global Esports betting brand that is fully regulatory and compliant."

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

For additional Information:



Investor Relations

Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com

Phone +1 604 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56636