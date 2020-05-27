New Regional Director for Europe, Africa and Middle East starting June 15

Syngenta has announced three strategic leadership appointments supporting the continued growth and investment in its European and global Seeds business.

Gaël Hili, currently Crop Protection Head East Europe, is appointed Regional Director for Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) Seeds, taking over leadership of the region from Justin Wolfe, who has served as Regional Director EAME Seeds since 2018 and is appointed Regional Director for North America Seeds.

"The important European seeds market is a must-win for Syngenta. Under Justin's leadership, we have created a specialized Seeds organization, enabling us to bring growers the deep agronomic advice they need," said Jeff Rowe, President Syngenta Seeds. "We have significantly increased the size of our grower-facing commercial and technical teams, and have expanded our corn and sunflower portfolio."

Gaël Hili joined Syngenta in 2017 as Head Europe East, and under his leadership, the team grew market share across both the Seeds and Crop Protection businesses. He joined us from The Dow Chemical Company where he was Global Marketing Director. Prior to that, he spent 14 years with Dow AgroSciences in senior leadership roles in operations and commercial in EAME.

"Gaël brings exceptional agricultural experience, and I'm confident his leadership will enable us to continue our momentum of doing more for growers to give them the world-leading products, service and innovation they need to thrive," said Rowe. "It's an exciting time in the EAME region as we move closer to being the first company to commercialize hybrid wheat on a large scale on top of an already strong portfolio offering in corn and sunflower seeds."

David Hollinrake, currently Regional Director North America Seeds, is appointed Head Global Seeds Strategy and Portfolio, and will lead long-term strategy development and planning for the global Seeds business, including support for the EAME region to continue delivering increased choice and innovative products for growers.

All appointments will be effective June 15, and all three individuals will report to Jeff Rowe.

For more information on Syngenta's Seeds business, please visit https://www.syngenta.com/seeds.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005342/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Central Line

+41 61 323 23 23

media.relations@syngenta.com



External Communications Campaigns Head EAME

Anna Bakola

+32 (0) 2 642 27 12, +32 (0) 488 43 94 85

anna.bakola@syngenta.com