Results Wellness Lifestyle, the Home Fitness Brand Has Appointed Honcho to Manage Its Paid Social Activity

LONDON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hertfordshire based search marketing agency has been given the role of expanding RWL's reach across all major social media platforms to entice new users to the program and expand into new territories across Europe.

RWL offer over 1,000 home workouts to a community of over 10,000 women online with members benefitting from exclusive access to retreats, events and live classes from a host of coaches and ambassadors.

Frank Harris, founder of RWL said on the appointment: "Honcho have helped us quickly maximise the growing demand of home fitness programs since lockdown and have already been instrumental in a key area of growth by identifying different touch points across the customer journey to re-target to.

"We have some great new developments coming along in the next couple of months and are keen to push the boundaries now to accelerate our subscription base. Honcho are the perfect fit for our aspirations given their strong skillset across Search and Social Media."

Chris Ailey, Founder of Honcho added: "RWL are a fantastic brand and one we are very excited to be working with. Frank and the team at RWL have a clear vision of growth and we have already seen strong results from our activity. We believe Honcho and RWL are perfectly aligned to capture a fast growing audience in home fitness."

About Honcho

Headquartered near Hertford, UK, just 17 miles north of London, Honcho is a search marketing agency that provides bespoke solutions in SEO, paid search, social advertising and content marketing. The company launched in 2008 by digital marketing entrepreneur Chris Ailey and is independently owned. Further details can be found at: www.honchosearch.com.

