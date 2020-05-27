



TOKYO, May 27, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today announced that eK X and eK Wagon have been awarded the highest rating by Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP(1)). Both height kei wagons eK X and eK Wagon earned the highest ASV+++(2) rating in the preventive safety performance and the maximum five-star rating in the collision safety performance in the FY2019(3) JNCAP testing and assessment.MITSUBISHI MOTORS' safety concept underpins the product development to promote a mobility society with zero traffic accidents. The company is fully committed to developing and implementing active and passive safety technologies and protection.Driver assistance tech tops preventive safety performanceThe eK X and eK Wagon come equipped with driver assistance technology which encompasses preventive safety measures to support the drivers in avoiding collisions, or mitigate the collision damage.Lane Departure Warning (LDW) alerts the driver with a warning buzzer and information screen display when the vehicle is about to stray from its lane, while Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) assists the driver in moving the vehicle back to its lane.The Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication installed in both kei wagons prevents sudden acceleration by unintentional operation of shift lever or pedal, and Multi Around Monitor(4) assists the driver to check the vehicle surroundings when parking.In addition, the built-in Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) braking system which detects pedestrians and vehicles ahead of the vehicle, and Automatic High Beam (AHB) which switches between high beam and low beam by detecting preceding or oncoming vehicles and brightness of the road and its surroundings, ensure a more confident and safe driving.Both the eK X and eK Wagon received full scores of lane departure prevention, pedal misapplication prevention and rear-view monitoring systems.RISE body designed for collision protectionThe eK X and eK Wagon offer high levels of collision safety performance by adopting MITSUBISHI MOTORS' RISE(5) safety body system. It combines collision energy absorbing front body design with a deformation-resistant passenger compartment, as well as six SRS airbags that enhance passenger protection performance.The kei wagons are designed to further improve the pedestrian safety by installing the energy absorbing structure at the bonnet hood to protect the head area of pedestrians, and a structure inside the bumper to reduce injuries to the legs of pedestrians in the event of a collision.(1) Japan New Car Assessment Program is a joint project by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims' Aid (NASVA)(2) Advanced Safety Vehicle (as defined by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism)(3) Fiscal year 2019 starts on April 1, 2019 and ends on March 31, 2020.(4) Manufacturer's option for some models(5) Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution bodyAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.