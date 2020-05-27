Kemira Oyj

Managers' transactions

May 27, 2020 at 12.00 pm (CET+1)



Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Wolfgang Büchele, Member of the Board, has sold 97,000 Kemira shares





Kemira has received a notification from Wolfgang Büchele, Member of the Board, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Detailed information about the transaction is given below.



Person subject to the notification requirement:

Name: Büchele, Wolfgang

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200527092355_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-26

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 97,000 Unit price: 11,2049 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 97,000 Volume weighted average price: 11,2049 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 12 632 shares

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.kemira.com