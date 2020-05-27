Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
27.05.20
12:17 Uhr
5,696 Euro
+0,258
+4,74 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6685,73013:01
5,6945,75213:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2020 | 12:05
162 Leser
CNH Industrial N.V.: Lowering the impact of logistics: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com

The latest installment from CNHIndustrial.com's Top Stories is an informative and illustrated insight into the multifaceted world of logistics. We take a look at the challenges facing CNH Industrial as the Company strives to boost efficiency while staying true to its ambitious sustainability targets. Find out more at: cnhindustrial.com/Lowering_the_impact_of_logistics

London, May 27, 2020

A deep dive into the subject of logistic processes would usually only appeal to a select group of professional experts. This article, however, with its behind-the-scenes style narrative and first-hand accounts, offers a unique and engaging glimpse into how CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), one of the world's largest capital goods companies, manages to transport its finished vehicles from the factory gate to the final customer. Come with us on a trip on a transcontinental railway, provide you with a never before seen perspective as we hoist vans into the air, and learn about how this is accomplished with ultra-low CO2 emissions. Discover how quality and efficiency together with minimal environmental impact are the Company's watchwords.

CNH Industrial leads by example. This latest Top Story explores the innovative solution created to manage a challenging situation involving the transportation of IVECO Daily vans from where they are produced in Suzzara, Italy right through to dealerships and the end customers in northern Europe. Through interviews with key stakeholders and informative images, we learn how CNH Industrial's logistic's team devised a whole new transport model providing a sustainable and highly efficient business solution to a complex issue.

Find out more on about this and other initiatives and how CNH Industrial is rising to the climate change challenge by lowering the impact of logistics at: cnhindustrial.com/Lowering_the_impact_of_logistics

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments

  • 20200527_PR_CNH_Industrial_Top_Story_Logistics (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6fa302dc-cbc6-48be-8651-a2ad912621a4)
  • CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac140e7f-0655-48c0-9b62-1dae5edae7ff)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
