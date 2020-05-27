Insight Sourcing Group LLC: SpendHQ Recognized by SIIA as the Best Big Data Tools & Platform of 2020

SpendHQ Earns Another Prestigious Industry Recognition Again

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / SpendHQ, the leading SaaS spend analysis solution created for sourcing professionals by sourcing professionals, announced today that it has been awarded the Best Big Data Tools & Platforms of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE Award winners during an online ceremony earlier this week in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. SpendHQ was honored to be named a finalist in the Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution category in addition to being named a winner for the Best Big Data Tools & Platforms category across 44 business technology categories.

"We are very pleased to have won another CODiE Award this year for our SaaS-based spend analysis technology, SpendHQ," said Jason Bray, Chief Technology Officer at SpendHQ. "It's very humbling when others recognize the time and dedication it takes to build and deliver a world-class product. We are very excited for the future as we continue to expand our capabilities in SpendHQ and drive constant improvement in our procurement optimization platform."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."

By providing procurement leaders with actionable insight into their organizational spend, SpendHQ enables users to be more strategic and less tactical. Here's a sampling from the CODiE judges' feedback, which echoes SpendHQ's core mission:

"SpendHQ makes it easy for organizations to analyze their spending habits and helps identify ways to improve managing those processes."

"SpendHQ can really help an organization get a handle on their spending habits, and it can also help organizations identify potential fraud areas."

"Impressive product for a very specific use case. From an incredibly polished UI with intuitive workflows, SpendHQ is a well-thought-out offering."

To learn more about the CODiE Awards and view all of the 2020 winners, click here. To learn more about how SpendHQ's spend analytics solution can solve your organization's spend visibility challenges, download a Technology Review on SpendHQ from the leading procurement-focused research firm, Spend Matters.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About SpendHQ

SpendHQ is a SaaS spend analysis solution that provides rapid, accurate, and detailed visibility into your enterprise spend data. SpendHQ takes disparate data sources and transforms it into a comprehensive, enterprise-wide view of an organization's total spend with suppliers. SpendHQ has over 200 customers and works with over half of the top 25 private equity firms in the world to enable these complex organizations to fully leverage their spending power and to capture and sustain EBITDA improvement through procurement savings.

Insight Sourcing Group was founded in 2002 and has become the largest boutique "pure-play" sourcing and procurement firm in North America. The firm has performed over 5,000 strategic sourcing projects and has grown by over 20% a year for the past five years. Inc. Magazine has ranked Insight Sourcing Group among the fastest-growing private companies in America for 12 years in a row. It has been named the #1 Best Medium-Sized Company to work for in Atlanta and the #1 Best Boutique Consulting Firm to work for in the United States.

