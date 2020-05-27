OshenWatch: How Can a Smartwatch Read My Blood Pressure and Improve My Health?

Smartwatches powered by a unique algorithm can help in accurately monitoring vital body parameters like blood pressure. They are also extremely comfortable and smart-phone integrable.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Blood pressure related ailments are the most common health condition in today's day and age. According to a study, 25% of the global population suffers from hypertension and the numbers are expected to rise to 29% by 2025.

A major part of the issue is that people hardly focus on monitoring their blood pressure on a regular basis. As a matter of fact, constantly monitoring and understanding the intricacies of elevated blood pressure, contributes a great deal in countering it by taking relevant preventive measures. The advent of wearable technology has made it possible for anyone to keep track of their blood pressure levels. One such convenient wearable tech device is the OshenWatch smartwatch.

What are Smartwatches?

Smartwatches have become a multi-purpose device. They act as a fitness tracker, and can also be connected to your smartphone. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, keeping a tab on vital body parameters including blood pressure level can be tough. However, this OshenWatch review mentions it is a simple, easy-to-use, and comfortable smartwatch, that constantly monitors your blood pressure levels, along with other important fitness parameters. It uses unique algorithms to display accurate blood pressure levels

Many devices can seamlessly connect to your smartphone via 4.1 Bluetooth technology. Hence, you can access your phone - receive calls, check notifications, etc. directly through them.

Why is Regular Monitoring of Vital Body Parameters Important?

There are a number of factors that can cause blood pressure fluctuations and other chronic diseases. These include excessive smoking and drinking, obesity, genetic issues, excessive stress, sleep apnea, etc. There are organic ways to deal with these conditions - regular exercise, a healthy diet, reducing the consumption of alcohol, reducing stress, etc.

However, regular monitoring of vital body parameters is extremely important to measure if those organic ways are working or not. Today's fast-paced life might not always allow us to visit a clinic, and hence most smartwatches are tech-savvy companions to help you know your body better and take the necessary steps towards a healthier life.

Most Common Features

Many smartwatches are equipped with a number of advanced features, solely aimed to keep you informed about your health, and also simplify your daily lifestyle. Some of the key features include -

Biometric sensors that monitor blood pressure and heart rate

Smartphone Integration Availability

Waterproof and Sweatproof

4.1 Bluetooth technology

Step-tracker and calorie calculator

Simple User-Interface

96-hour single charge battery life

Being well-informed about one's own body can help a great deal in maintaining overall well-being and good health. If wearable devices are built with the most advanced technologies, they can be extremely durable and reliable in terms of delivering accurate readings.

Summing Up

In general, smartwatches have received wonderful responses from users across the world - especially based on its affordability, comfort, and accuracy. Knowing one's own body, and its precise condition is empowering, and at the same time is the only way to trigger a healthier lifestyle.

You can have a look at their detailed information to grab a better understanding of why it is an absolute essential.

