Global PET Preform Machine Market to Expand as Governments Ramp up Investments in Medical Research - Transparency Market Research

- The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has led several research organizations to pull up their socks, leading to the use of high-quality testing aids

- Investments in chemical, pharmaceutical, and medical research by government's entities shall result in the creation of fresh demand for preform Machine

ALBANY, New York, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global PET preform machine market is poised to multiply as new research lines find their way into the chemical industry. The relevance of specialised laboratories and testing facilities has led governments to invest in next-generation research. These research units have made ceaseless efforts to induct and avail the best aids and technologies for pinpoint analysis and testing. A number of market analysts have busted myths around the use of PET preforms. For a long time, it was believed that preforms come in handy for pharmaceutical research alone. However, with the advent of dedicated research facilities for each industry, use of preforms and test tubes has increased across several industries. The next decade could witness an increase in the volume of preforms manufactured annually. There is increasing reliance of academic research institutes on economical and durable preform kits. In light of the factors stated above, the total volume of revenues within the global PET preform Machine market is projected to increase.

It is expected that the global PET preform Machine market would touch a value of US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2028. The growth of this market largely depends on the use of high-quality testing kits and aids in the research sector. The inclination of the chemical industry to foster quality optimization shall drive market demand.

Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic:

The ongoing pandemic has created ripples across several industries, including chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The need for developing effective disinfectants and sanitizers has put humongous pressure on the research fraternity. Besides, testing facilities are required to improve their quality standards. The aforementioned factors have created a plethora of opportunities for growth within the global PET preform Machine. Several countries have allocated formidable budgets for development of high-end disinfectants.

There is increasing focus on research excellence across leading industries such as medicine, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. This factor has helped in enhancing the growth dynamics of several subsidiary markets and industries. Furthermore, investments in medical and pharmaceutical research are projected to trickle down to the PET preform Machine market. The growth of the PET preform Machine market also hinges on to the likelihood of availing cheap raw materials for manufacturing. Preforms are available in various sizes, making it easy for the users to choose from a wide array of options.

Global PET Preform Machine Market: Growth Drivers

The food and beverages industry has also embraced quality testing in recent times, creating the need for robust testing aids and devices.

Cosmetics and personal care products have gained immense popularity across the globe. There is a need to analyse, test, and evaluate the formulae used for developing these products.

Advancements in drug development have also caused an uptick in investments across research industry.

Seriousness of the government to invest in research facilities shall help contract research organizations in procuring funds for next-generation research.

Global PET Preform Machine Market: Key Companies

Nissei Asb Machine Co., Ltd.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Demark ( Shanghai ) Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

) Packaging Technology Co., Ltd. S.I.P.A. S.p.A

Global PET Preform Machines Market Segmentation

PET Preform Machines Market by Orientation

Linear

Rotary

PET Preform Machines Market by Mould Cavity

Less than 50

50 to 100

101 to 150

More than 150

PET Preform Machines Market by Screw Diameter

Less than 30 mm

30 to 60 mm

60 to 120 mm

More than 120 mm

PET Preform Machines Market by End Use

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Others

PET Preform Machines Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

