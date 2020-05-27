Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 27
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 26-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 262.09p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 246.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 254.75p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
