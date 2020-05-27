MVNO Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 102.932 Billion by 2023 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An MVNO is a wireless communications service provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure through which it provides services to its clients. An MVNO gets into a contract with a mobile network operator to obtain bulk access to network services at wholesale rates, then sets retail prices separately.

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market size was estimated at USD 51.857 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 102.932 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023.

The global MVNO market report provides analysis on different types of MVNO, such as reseller, service provider, and full MVNO. MVNOs provide financial benefits to mobile network operators ( MNOs) by creating new revenue streams, increased margins, and faster investment returns.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MVNO MARKET SIZE

The current business scenario has seen an increase in the adoption of MVNO in developed and developing regions due to technological innovations in service offerings such as cloud-based solutions, Internet of Things ( IoT) & Long Term Evolution ( LTE) among the telecommunications industry. This increasing adoption of such technologies is expected to increase the MVNO market size.

The rising use of data and value-added services, such as live streaming and M-commerce related services, is expected to increase the MVNO market size during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of the smartphone worldwide, and the subsequent rise of the mobile subscriber base are estimated to contribute significantly to the MVNO market growth.

MVNOs are collaborating with smartphone manufacturers to offer their services at low prices to attract a new customer base, which during the forecast period is instrumental in increasing the MVNO market size. Furthermore, falling smartphone prices are leading to the growing penetration of subscribers across the globe, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the MVNO market size.

The outbreak of COVID-19 would increase the market for agile and flexible types of work and further drive the adoption of communications services that aim to boost work-life balance. Telecom authorities, however, have postponed their 5G spectrum auction plans due to the global pandemic, which in turn is expected to have a significant impact on the MVNO market size.

Favorable government guidelines for MVNOs allow them to access the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) and mobile operator networks and reduce national roaming fees. This move is expected to drive the MVNO market size over the forecast period.

Growing alliances established by key players to deliver high-speed data services to customers are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

MVNO MARKET SHARE

In 2016, Europe held 41 % of the MVNO market share for sales in 2016. Nonetheless, during the forecast era, Asia-Pacific is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 13.4 percent. The increase of the Asia Pacific MVNO market share can be attributed to the exponential expansion of the telecommunications services industry in this region.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Key Segments:

By Operational Model

Full MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

Reseller MVNO

By Type

Media and Entertainment

Discount

Business

Cellular M2M

Migrant

Retail

Telecom

Roaming

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Arica

Key Players Profiled in the Report

Tracfone Wireless, Inc.

RedPocket Mobile

AirVoice Wireless

FreedomPop

Freenet AG

KDDI Mobile

Polkomtel Plus

Tesco Mobile Ltd

Virgin Mobile USA

Kajeet, Inc.

