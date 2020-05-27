Increasing Adoption of Outdoor Recreational Activities to Underscore Growth in Fishing Waders Market from 2020 to 2030, Notes TMR

- Increase in government support and access to new technology to propel growth in global fishing waders market

- Demand for eco-friendly materials on an upward growth curve; e-commerce platforms to witness increase in market share. Asia Pacific to continue dominating the global fishing waders of market over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fishing waders market is on its way to a higher market worth of approximately USD 2 billion by the year 2030. From 2020 to 2030, the market would chart a growth rate of about 7%, revenue-wise. It is quite pertinent to note here that a number of trends and drivers will keep the market on an upward growth trajectory over this period.

Transparency Market Research notes, "Increase in participation in outdoor recreational activities will be a significant growth propeller in the global fishing waders market. New technologies and techniques will support this increase further. Additionally, it is worth noting that fish production is set to increase globally and this factor would contribute massively to growth."

Key Findings of Global Fishing Waders Market Study:

Demand for eco-friendly materials is on an upward rise in the global fishing waders market

E-commerce platforms are set to witness an increase in market share over the forecast period; new growth opportunities to arise in this segment

Fishing Waders and related products for women are witnessing growth in demand and it is set to accelerate over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in the Global Fishing Waders Market:

Multiple factors of growth are marking the global fishing waders market landscape over the forecast period, states Transparency Market Research. The most notable among them are detailed out below:

Government initiatives and programs are helping countries such as India , China , Peru , and Japan to witness development of fishing and aquaculture industry

, , , and to witness development of fishing and aquaculture industry Growth in fish production across the globe is set to propel global fishing waders market on an upward growth trajectory

Advancement in technology and product innovation are major factors of growth for the forecast period as increase in comfort levels leads to more people opting participation

Adoption of outdoor recreational activities is quickly catching on with a large section of global population, leading to growth in market

Regional Analysis of Global Fishing Waders Market:

Asia Pacific to be a dominant regional market over the forecast period, charting an impressive growth rate

to be a dominant regional market over the forecast period, charting an impressive growth rate Region's growth would be attributed to product innovation, demonstrated by players operating here; China is set to be at the forefront of growth in the regional market

is set to be at the forefront of growth in the regional market The second fastest growing market over the forecast period would be Europe owing to a growing aquaculture industry

Competitive Landscape of Global Fishing Waders Market:

Top players in the global fishing waders market hold a sizeable share of the revenue, making it a consolidated vendor landscape. Some of the notable names are Cabela's LLC, Columbia Sportswear Company, Caddis Waders, Pure Fishing, Inc., Gator Waders LLC., Redington, Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co., Ltd, Simms Fishing Products, Patagonia, Inc., and The Orvis Company Inc., among others. These are profiled in the report prepared by Transparency Market Research. It also notes that product innovation holds a key place in the overall growth strategy for most of these players. Other strategies include key alliances and technological advancement.

Global Fishing Waders Market: Segmentation

Fishing Waders Market, by Product Type

Chest Waders

Hip Waders

Waist Waders

Fishing Waders Market, by Style

Boot Foot Waders

Stocking Foot Waders

Fishing Waders Market, by Material

Nylon

Polyester

Neoprene

Rubber

Others (Gore-Tex, etc.)

Fishing Waders Market, by Size

Small

Medium

Large

Fishing Waders Market, by End User

Men

Women

Children

Fishing Waders Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

e-Commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Hypermarket & Departmental Stores



Specialty Stores



Chain & Franchise Stores



Others (Variety Stores)

Fishing Waders Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

